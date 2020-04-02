Bucks Sr. Vice President Alex Lasry shares thoughts on COVID-19 impact Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 04:56s - Published 4 days ago Bucks Sr. Vice President Alex Lasry shares thoughts on COVID-19 impact Milwaukee Bucks Senior Vice President shares his thoughts on COVID-19's impact on the NBA season and the Milwaukee community. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this