Lakewood Officers Break Up Large Funeral Gathering Violating New Jersey's Stay-At-Home Order

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:35s - Published < > Embed
Officials say 15 people have been charged after a large crowd became unruly as Lakewood police officers broke up a funeral gathering that violated New Jersey's stay-at-home order.

Katie Johnston reports.

