Coronavirus deaths in Scotland up 50 to 126

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon updates the country on the number of coronavirus diagnoses and deaths that have been recorded over the past 24 hours.

A total of 126 patients have now died in Scotland after testing positive for coronavirus, the Scottish Government has confirmed.

