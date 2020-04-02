PM Modi holds meeting with CMs of all states: All the key details

PM Modi held a meeting with Chief Ministers of all states via video conferencing.

The meeting was held to discuss the various steps being taken by state governments to tackle the pandemic.

Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and some top bureaucrats also joined the meeting.

Discussion was held on the steps taken by state governments to ensure the lockdown becomes a sucess.

Arunachal Pradesh CM later posted a series of tweets giving a detail of the issues that came up for discussion during the meeting.

