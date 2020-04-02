Dog hilariously pets other dogs at daycare 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 00:20s - Published Dog hilariously pets other dogs at daycare It's a "dog pet dog" world. Ruby, a sweet-natured pooch in Ontario, Canada, went viral for the way she gently strokes her doggy-daycare friends with her paw. Watch the adorable montage here. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this