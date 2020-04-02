The Prius Vulcan.

Black Rifle Coffee Company converted a Toyota Prius into a mean, green, fighting machine.

First, they gutted the Prius and installed a roll cage and then added a weaponry mounting system.

An M61 Vulcan six-barrel rotary cannon was then mounted on top.

This is the same cannon found on fighter jets like the F16, F18, and F22 it has a firing rate of 6,600 rounds per minute.

The transformation took over 160+ hours to create.

