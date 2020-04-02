Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > The Prius Vulcan

The Prius Vulcan

Video Credit: Autoblog Minute - Duration: 01:11s - Published
The Prius Vulcan

The Prius Vulcan

The Prius Vulcan.

Black Rifle Coffee Company converted a Toyota Prius into a mean, green, fighting machine.

First, they gutted the Prius and installed a roll cage and then added a weaponry mounting system.

An M61 Vulcan six-barrel rotary cannon was then mounted on top.

This is the same cannon found on fighter jets like the F16, F18, and F22 it has a firing rate of 6,600 rounds per minute.

The transformation took over 160+ hours to create.

The veteran-owned Black Rifle Coffee Company converted a Toyota Prius into a mean green fighting machine.

The promotional stunt took over 160+ hours to create gutting a Prius and installing a roll cage with a weaponry mounting system holding an M61 Vulcan six-barrel rotary cannon.

Learn more at blackriflecoffee.com

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.