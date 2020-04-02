Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Tom Hanks pays tribute to late Fountains of Wayne musician Adam Schlesinger

Tom Hanks pays tribute to late Fountains of Wayne musician Adam Schlesinger

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:47s - Published < > Embed
Tom Hanks pays tribute to late Fountains of Wayne musician Adam Schlesinger

Tom Hanks pays tribute to late Fountains of Wayne musician Adam Schlesinger

Tom Hanks has paid tribute to Fountains of Wayne musician Adam Schlesinger, who died on Wednesday after contracting the coronavirus, Covid-19.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Sugarmedown

Sugarmedown Sugarmedown music Tom Hanks pays tribute to late Fountains of Wayne musician Adam Schlesinger… https://t.co/T288JfiUG4 2 hours ago

People_SA

People Magazine 🇿🇦 SA Tom Hanks pays tribute to late Fountains of Wayne musician Adam Schlesinger - https://t.co/gZjHBi4V8T 2 hours ago

Echoingwalls

Echoingwalls Music Tom Hanks pays tribute to late Fountains of Wayne musician Adam Schlesinger - Adam Schlesinger wrote the title song… https://t.co/e58dEWdKR0 2 hours ago

ultimateukchart

The Ultimate UK Chart Tom Hanks pays tribute to late Fountains of Wayne musician Adam Schlesinger https://t.co/wLgD4bjkp7 https://t.co/pcIrHrk30V 2 hours ago

rileycamrynfan

Riley Camryn fan account Tom Hanks pays tribute to late Fountains of Wayne musician Adam Schlesinger https://t.co/XDMg6gC9IC #RileyCamryn https://t.co/lC9e5CHyNQ 2 hours ago

MusicNewsWeb

Music-News.com https://t.co/cGbkkwFHAS Tom Hanks pays tribute to late Fountains of Wayne musician Adam Schlesinger… https://t.co/ZCBRxS5XgU 2 hours ago

WENN_News

WENN Tom Hanks Pays Tribute To Late Fountains Of Wayne Musician Adam Schlesinger https://t.co/VvavjS1O2x 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.