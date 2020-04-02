Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Dr. Oz and White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx Discuss What's Really Happening With Equipment

Dr. Oz and White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx Discuss What's Really Happening With Equipment

Video Credit: CBS 62 Detroit - Duration: 00:45s - Published
Dr. Oz and White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx Discuss What's Really Happening With Equipment

Dr. Oz and White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx Discuss What's Really Happening With Equipment

Dr. Birx shares insights about what's really happening with equipment and the PPE supply chain, the disconnect between the government and on-the-ground leaders who say there is a chronic lack of test kits and an update on where we are with treatment options.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

2brainbusiness

Two-Brain Business The White House has delivered its first tangible plan for reopening non-essential businesses. For gyms, it will be… https://t.co/4cyS41cMFL 6 minutes ago

GrasshopperWom1

GrasshopperWoman RT @allinwithchris: WATCH: Chris Hayes breaks down the three fatal mistakes that led to the White House’s failed coronavirus response—and h… 7 minutes ago

CountryOverPar5

Country Over Party RT @JohnWDean: Trump and his White House cannot organize a meeting or a phone call - not to mention a national response to a pandemic. Does… 11 minutes ago

GlobalReina

Jean Jimenez RT @TheLastRefuge2: 1) A review of the White House response to the Coronavirus outbreak.... IN JANUARY, before most were paying attention.… 11 minutes ago

kingfinnesser

xelá (nba coronaboi) @JayyMinds @sunshinehabits @AndyOstroy @realDonaldTrump but the white house told intelligence agencies to tell isre… https://t.co/H5hP6LI30I 13 minutes ago

tony_judd

Tony Judd White House expands its communications “war room” tasked with attacking critics of Trump’s response to the… https://t.co/6LUURaAKVi 18 minutes ago

cbsnewspath

CBS Newspath Coronavirus - Federal Response - Brand PKG FRI0066 - Insert FRI0065. Natalie Brand is at the White House with the… https://t.co/ViKWVAsrm7 21 minutes ago

efrostee

Evan Frost This from yesterday--"Dr. Deborah Birx, a top physician advising the White House on the pandemic response, said the… https://t.co/Brr3uispKX 34 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.