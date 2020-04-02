Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Bill Jones Talks Cowboys 2020 Draft Needs

Bill Jones Talks Cowboys 2020 Draft Needs

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 05:37s - Published < > Embed
Bill Jones Talks Cowboys 2020 Draft Needs

Bill Jones Talks Cowboys 2020 Draft Needs

Bill Jones discusses what prospects the Dallas Cowboys are after in the 2020 NFL Draft and how the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the team.

Katie Johnston reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

YourboyQ254

Your Boy Q .@CBS11BillJones talks all things Cowboys during his weekly segment on #UNR https://t.co/ML5AzIGhJN https://t.co/sjI2UHz9XP 6 days ago

1660ESPN

ESPN Central Texas .@CBS11BillJones talks all things Cowboys during his weekly segment on #UNR https://t.co/9iCKXB8LPw https://t.co/bmx9hfdNfV 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.