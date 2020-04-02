Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Record 6.6 Million People Have Filed For Unemployment Benefits

Record 6.6 Million People Have Filed For Unemployment Benefits

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:42s - Published < > Embed
Record 6.6 Million People Have Filed For Unemployment Benefits
That's double the record high of 3.3 million claims from the previous week.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PaxNostrum

~0~ #VoteBlueToSaveAmerica RT @B52Malmet: Another record-breaker for Trump. The number of Americans who filed for unemployment benefits doubled from 3.3 million the w… 16 seconds ago

Lily_Warrior

🌊 Lily is a proud Biden Democrat RT @Isellmpls: Trump golfed, rallied and ignored the warnings of #COVID19 so now we have broken a record. 6,648,000 people filed for unemp… 2 minutes ago

Pegster99

Peggy RT @DrDenaGrayson: 🚨BREAKING: 6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment last week, shattering the prior week’s record-breaking 3.28 mill… 3 minutes ago

debbie858

Debbie Terry RT @BradCaldana: Over 1,000 Americans died from the #COVID19Pandemic yesterday and a record 6.6 million people have lost their jobs. #Tru… 7 minutes ago

forumhus

Alf Beauman https://t.co/p3VNvJVuUZ An unprecedented 6.6 million people filed unemployment claims in the last week of March, me… https://t.co/47MrCtXXjt 8 minutes ago

GutsSama_

Guts RT @TheStalwart: 6.65 million new unemployment claims. That means 10 million people have lost their jobs in just the last two weeks. http… 9 minutes ago

EBillies

Elizabeth Billies RT @LifeDivorce: A record 6.48 million people have filed for unemployment, many due to the Coronavirus. Have you or your coparent experienc… 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.