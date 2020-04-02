Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Wayne Gretzky and Connor McDavid Have an Epic Conversation

Wayne Gretzky and Connor McDavid Have an Epic Conversation

Video Credit: GQ - Duration: 24:01s - Published < > Embed
Wayne Gretzky and Connor McDavid Have an Epic Conversation

Wayne Gretzky and Connor McDavid Have an Epic Conversation

Wayne Gretzky and Connor McDavid, two past and present legends in the world of hockey, sat down to have what can only be described as an epic conversation.

The Edmonton Oilers superstar and The Great One have wide ranging talk that covers everything from the first time they met, what playing for the Oilers if like, their lives off the ice, their biggest regrets and much more.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Rbergen21

Rachel Bergen RT @NHLdotcom: Connor McDavid asked Wayne Gretzky what it’s like to win the Stanley Cup in Edmonton during an interview they did together f… 10 minutes ago

devin_sarges

Devin Sarges All these youtube channels are just releasing all the videos now that they scrapped cause they sucked, because they… https://t.co/wvvRdFSLIi 13 minutes ago

NHLdotcom

NHL.com Connor McDavid asked Wayne Gretzky what it’s like to win the Stanley Cup in Edmonton during an interview they did t… https://t.co/MQe9eOokAH 23 minutes ago

WilsonIsElite

jack Wayne Gretzky was the best in his era obviously, but Connor McDavid, Crosby, MacKinnon, Ovechkin, etc would easily… https://t.co/EnztwNsMkZ 21 hours ago

The1TheBob

Everett @FirstTake How about some Hockey? Will Alexander Ovechkin pass Wayne Gretzky in goals? How good is David Pastrnak… https://t.co/JykkKEH26y 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.