Coronavirus testing facility opens at O2 Arena

A car park near the O2 Arena in North Greenwich, London, has been turned into a drive through coronavirus testing facility.

The latest facility comes as the government is criticised for being slow to roll out community testing in the UK.

The new testing location is in close proximity to the ExCeL exhibition centre which was transformed into a temporary hospital, the NHS Nightingale, to assist with the predicted increase in Covid-19 patients within the city in coming weeks.

Report by Keaneyn.

