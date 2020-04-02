Taylor Swift Helps out Struggling Record Store in Nashville Swift reached out to offer financial aid to Grimey's New & Preloved Music.

The store was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, which is forcing many businesses to close their doors while struggling to keep paying staff.

The record store was also affected by the tornadoes that struck Nashville earlier this year.

Swift also donated to that cause.

The business owners found it "totally surreal" to receive help from Swift.

They are "deeply grateful" for her kind deed.