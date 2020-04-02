Taylor Swift Helps out
Struggling Record Store in Nashville Swift reached out to offer financial aid
to Grimey's New & Preloved Music.
The store was hit hard by
the coronavirus pandemic, which is forcing many businesses
to close their doors while
struggling to keep paying staff.
The record store was also
affected by the tornadoes that
struck Nashville earlier this year.
Swift also donated to that cause.
The business owners found it
"totally surreal" to receive
help from Swift.
They are "deeply grateful"
for her kind deed.