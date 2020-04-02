Global  

Statewide coronavirus cases top 3,000

Statewide coronavirus cases top 3,000
The state reported 474 new cases and 13 new deaths Thursday.
Statewide coronavirus cases top 3,000

The indiana state department of health has announced 19 new deaths from covid-19, along with 474 new cases.

That brings the state's totals to 3 thousand 39 cases and 78 deaths.

Tippecanoe county now has one additional case, bringing the county's total to 19.

Take a look at your screen.

Montgomery county now has 10 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

The county reported four new cases this morning.

Howard county has also reported four new cases, bringing its total to 24the good news -- benton county is now officially back to zero reported cases after one case was mistakenly reported.

The benton county health department says there was confusion by state health officials about the location of the covid-19 case.

That case is actually in a neighboring county.

