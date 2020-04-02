Global  

6.6 million people file for unemployment in one week

6.6 million people file for unemployment in one week
Businesses shut down while the county waits for the coronavirus to subside.
6.6 million people file for unemployment in one week

Are out...and as expected the coronavirus pandemic has forced a record number of americans to seek help.

Michael george spoke to a new york bar manager who is currently out of work.

(pkg) (sot: aj) i don't think people realize how many of us are actually out there.

Alejandro polanco is a bar manager at 82 stanton street on new york's lower east side.

His bar and dozens of businesses in the usually bustling area are shutdown while the country waits for the coronavirus crisis to subside.

(sot : aj) i don't see a situation where i am back behind the bar, full time, in full swing until early october.

Polanco is among a staggering number of americans suddenly out of work.

(gfx) the department of labor says a record 6.6 million people filed for initial unemployment benefits last week.

That's double the record high of 3.3 million claims from the previous week.

(sot: jill) this is absolutely an insane number of people.

It sure does hurt to see these numbers because i don't think they are going to let up anytime soon.

(michael question: ) if this goes on for weeks or months, can you survive that?

(sot: aj) it would take a-lot of help, family members, various grants that are our there for bartenders.

Some of that help will come from government's two trillion dollar economic stimulus package, but many say even more is needed.

(sot: gabe a?el) they need to stop the mortgage payments, they need to stop the phone payments, they need to stop all that for a couple months, at least 90 days or something to have people be on their feet, you know?

(natz) the owners of 82 stanton street are already lookng for ways to attract customers and bring back staff when they're able to reopen....but at this point..... no one knows when that will be.

Michael george, cbs news, new york the federal reserve




