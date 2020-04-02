Two Prehistoric Flies Captured Mating in Fossilized Amber 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: AmazeLab - Duration: 01:03s - Published Two Prehistoric Flies Captured Mating in Fossilized Amber Researchers say the rare "frozen behavior" is one of the oldest fossils found in Australia, at over 40 million years old. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this