Coronavirus Latest: Universal Schools Distributes Chromebooks To Students

The students are preparing to start virtual learning on April 13.
THE CORONAVIRUS AT STATIONS SOFIRST RESPONDERS CAN FOCUS ONHELPING OTHERS.UNIVERSAL FAMILY OFSCHOOLS IS DISTRIBUTINGLAPTOPS TO STUDENTS INPHILADELPHIA TODAY.THAT'S AS THEY PREPARE TOSTART VIRTUAL LEARNING ONAPRIL 13TH.THE NONPROFIT COMPANY RUNS AGROUP OF CHARTER SCHOOLS INTHE CITY AND TODAY EVERYSTUDENT WILL RECEIVE A FREECHROMEBOOK AND WE'RE TOLD THE




