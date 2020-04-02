Reporter Updates: Truckers Hauling Much-Needed Supplies During Coronavirus Outbreak now < > Embed Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:24s - Published Reporter Updates: Truckers Hauling Much-Needed Supplies During Coronavirus Outbreak Truckers are delivering needed supplies to stores during the coronavirus pandemic; KDKA's Brenda Waters reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this