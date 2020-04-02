Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Democratic National Convention Postponed Until August Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Democratic National Convention Postponed Until August Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:22s - Published < > Embed
Democratic National Convention Postponed Until August Amid Coronavirus Concerns
It was scheduled for July 13.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Democratic National Convention Postponed Until August Amid Coronavirus Concerns

BRING IN BEDS.FRIEDMAN SAID THEY COULD NOTCOME TO TERMS.AND BREAKING NEWS FOR YOUTHIS NOON.SOURCES FROM THE ASSOCIATEDPRESS SAY THE DEMOCRATICCONVENTION HAS BEEN POSTPONEDTO THE WEEK OF AUGUST 17THAMID CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS.IT WAS SCHEDULED FORJULY 13TH.MEANTIME, DEATHS FROM THECORONAVIRUS JUMPED MORE THAN1,000 PEOPLE WEDNESDAY




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Katiemay70

Katiemay RT @CNN: JUST IN: The Democratic National Convention has been pushed back to the week of August 17 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic,… 4 seconds ago

jonstjohn1

jon st.john "Democratic national convention postponed until mid-August in response to coronavirus" https://t.co/c35IHNBsyO 6 seconds ago

bridgetmnolan

Bridget Nolan RT @merica: The Democratic National Convention is moving from July to August as the spread of the coronavirus continues to upend American l… 7 seconds ago

PeopleSpoken

The People Have Spoken RT @tradeshowangela: Democratic National Convention Postponed Until August Over CCP Virus https://t.co/PD4W8QMh76 Download The Epoch Time… 9 seconds ago

AbridgerBot

AbridgerBot RT @voxdotcom: The Democratic National Convention has been postponed until August 17 https://t.co/9py2zHxB3k 13 seconds ago

hannahzwick

please take social distancing seriously 🌹 RT @HabibaChoudhu: BREAKING: The Democratic National Convention is postponed to August 17. 2020 This extra month will require all of us… 20 seconds ago

breakingnewsbo1

Breaking News Bot ⚠ RT @mrbarnard1: BREAKING NEWS: Democratic National Convention Postponed to August Due to Coronavirus https://t.co/EvNY3bJ0Et via @variety 22 seconds ago

Saahearn

Sherry Ahearn, Social Distancer Democratic national convention postponed until mid-August in response to coronavirus https://t.co/OucoqgO1aW 25 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.