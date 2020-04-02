Texas Town Set to Fine Citizens Who Do Not Cover Their Nose, Mouth in Public During COVID-19 Outbreak 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:53s - Published Texas Town Set to Fine Citizens Who Do Not Cover Their Nose, Mouth in Public During COVID-19 Outbreak Laredo, Texas is serious about halting the spread of coronavirus, and it’s ordering citizens to cover their faces in public or risk a $1,000 fine. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this