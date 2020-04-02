Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Matt Hancock 'delighted' to be back after Covid-19 recovery

Matt Hancock 'delighted' to be back after Covid-19 recovery

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:03s - Published < > Embed
Matt Hancock 'delighted' to be back after Covid-19 recovery

Matt Hancock 'delighted' to be back after Covid-19 recovery

Health secretary Matt Hancock has said he is 'delighted' to be back to work after recovering from Covid-19, and hailed the fast progress of work to ensure that London's new Nightingale hospital will open this week.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NTMarketscom

NTMarkets RT @ollybarratt: NEW- Health Sec Matt Hancock: 'I've been away for a week now and I'm delighted to be back. In the past week we've comple… 53 minutes ago

RadioTayNews

Radio Tay News Health Secretary Matt Hancock says he is "delighted to be back" after testing positive for coronavirus last week.… https://t.co/NA7Mhr8nZh 53 minutes ago

acailler

Adam Cailler "I've been away for a week now, and I'm DELIGHTED to be back..." says Matt Hancock. https://t.co/Zf4GgeYG3o 53 minutes ago

dp_williamson

David Williamson Matt Hancock says he is "delighted to be back". He praises the "admirable fortitude and spirit" of the British peop… https://t.co/MyCk4SyCxX 53 minutes ago

journoamrogers

Alexandra Rogers Health secretary Matt Hancock emerges from self-isolation to take this evening’s press conference. ‘I’ve been away… https://t.co/CYhTL2RKAt 54 minutes ago

ollybarratt

Olly Barratt NEW- Health Sec Matt Hancock: 'I've been away for a week now and I'm delighted to be back. In the past week we've… https://t.co/ej8psLsew9 54 minutes ago

lu1820

Luisa Gottardo ‘And I’m.... delighted to be back’, Matt Hancock says, grimacing at the camera. 54 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.