Matt Hancock 'delighted' to be back after Covid-19 recovery now < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:03s - Published Matt Hancock 'delighted' to be back after Covid-19 recovery Health secretary Matt Hancock has said he is 'delighted' to be back to work after recovering from Covid-19, and hailed the fast progress of work to ensure that London's new Nightingale hospital will open this week. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this NTMarkets RT @ollybarratt: NEW- Health Sec Matt Hancock: 'I've been away for a week now and I'm delighted to be back. In the past week we've comple… 53 minutes ago Radio Tay News Health Secretary Matt Hancock says he is "delighted to be back" after testing positive for coronavirus last week.… https://t.co/NA7Mhr8nZh 53 minutes ago Adam Cailler "I've been away for a week now, and I'm DELIGHTED to be back..." says Matt Hancock. https://t.co/Zf4GgeYG3o 53 minutes ago David Williamson Matt Hancock says he is "delighted to be back". He praises the "admirable fortitude and spirit" of the British peop… https://t.co/MyCk4SyCxX 53 minutes ago Alexandra Rogers Health secretary Matt Hancock emerges from self-isolation to take this evening’s press conference. ‘I’ve been away… https://t.co/CYhTL2RKAt 54 minutes ago Olly Barratt NEW- Health Sec Matt Hancock: 'I've been away for a week now and I'm delighted to be back. In the past week we've… https://t.co/ej8psLsew9 54 minutes ago Luisa Gottardo ‘And I’m.... delighted to be back’, Matt Hancock says, grimacing at the camera. 54 minutes ago