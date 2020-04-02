Global  

How Long Can Asymptomatic COVID-19 Carriers Infect Others?

As we learn more about COVID-19, the vast array of symptoms continues to puzzle health professionals.

Some people experience mild symptoms, others experience severe symptoms and some people experience none at all.

People who experience no symptoms are called "asymptomatic carriers." Stephen Gluckman, via HuffPost As of right now, it is not yet clear how many people are asymptomatic carriers.

But carriers can “shed” the virus before they show symptoms, which is generally from 2 to 14 days after exposure.

Dr. Faheem Younus, via HuffPost

