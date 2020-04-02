How Long Can Asymptomatic COVID-19 Carriers Infect Others?
As we learn more about COVID-19,
the vast array of symptoms continues
to puzzle health professionals.
Some people experience mild symptoms,
others experience severe symptoms and
some people experience none at all.
People who experience no symptoms are called "asymptomatic carriers." Stephen Gluckman,
via HuffPost As of right now, it is not yet clear
how many people are
asymptomatic carriers.
But carriers can “shed” the virus before
they show symptoms, which is generally
from 2 to 14 days after exposure.
Dr. Faheem Younus,
via HuffPost