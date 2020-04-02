Chris Cuomo Details 'Haunted' Night With Coronavirus The CNN anchor hosted Wednesday's episode of 'Cuomo Prime Time' live from his basement.

He is self-quarantining one day after announcing that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Chris Cuomo, via CNN Cuomo added that he had a fever of around 103 degrees “that wouldn’t quit." Chris Cuomo, via CNN Cuomo said he experienced hallucinations of his late father, former New York governor Mario Cuomo, who died in Jan.

2015.

Chris Cuomo, via CNN