Daily Dividend Report: MUR,MKC,RPM,OFLX,MDC

The Board of Directors of Murphy Oil today declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Common Stock of Murphy Oil Corporation of $0.125 per share, or $0.50 per share on an annualized basis.

As a result of ongoing crude oil and natural gas market weakness, the Board believes this 50 percent reduction from the previous quarterly level of $0.25 per share is prudent.

The dividend is payable on June 1, 2020, to stockholders of record as of May 18, 2020.

The Board of Directors of McCormick today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.62 per share on its common stocks, payable April 27, 2020 to shareholders of record April 13, 2020.

McCormick's current annualized dividend rate of $2.48 per share represents an increase of 9% over the annual dividend of $2.28 per share paid in fiscal year 2019.

This is the 96th year of consecutive dividend payments by the Company.

RPM International today announced that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share, payable on April 30, 2020 to stockholders of record as of April 16, 2020.

RPM's last cash dividend increase of 2.9 percent in October 2019 marked its 46th consecutive year of increased cash dividends paid to its stockholders, which places RPM in an elite category of less than half of 1 percent of all publicly traded US companies.

Only 41 other companies, besides RPM, have consecutively paid an increasing annual dividend for this period of time or longer, according to the Mergent Handbook of Dividend Achievers.

Omega Flex today announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share payable on April 17, 2020 to shareholders of record on April 13, 2020.

Holdings, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of thirty-three cents per share on the Company's common stock.

The dividend will be paid on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 to shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.