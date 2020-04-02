Coronavirus craziness: French man documents journey from 15-hour flight from India to hitchhiking home from Germany

Global  

A French man has documented his repatriation flight from Kolkata, India, to Frankfurt, Germany and then his 15-hour hitchhiking journey to his hometown in France during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A French man has documented his repatriation flight from Kolkata, India, to Frankfurt, Germany and then his 15-hour hitchhiking journey to his hometown in France during the COVID-19 pandemic.

David, who was travelling around India when the country went into lockdown, films his entrance onto the plane as he is greeted by the cabin crew wearing protective gear.

After landing in Frankfurt, the filmer records the deserted airport and shows the number of cancelled flights due to the pandemic before beginning on his hitchhiking.

David told Newsflare that he had to hitchhike 15 hours from Frankfurt to his hometown Valenciennes as all the trains were either cancelled or fully booked.

15 hours and 4 rides later, as the world traveling continues with a Macedonian, a German, a Bosnian and a Romanian driver with 3 trucks and 1 car respectively, he reaches his village nearby Valenciennes, France.

Whew.

The travel mayhem occurred on Tuesday (March 31).




