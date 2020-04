Coronavirus Patient Talks About Symptoms and Treatment

CASES...IT'S EASY TO LOOK ATJUST THE NUMBERS.HOWEVER....THERE IS A NAMEBEHIND EVERY CASE.YESTERDAY, I SPOKEWITH CHENELLETHOMPSON - APATIENT IN THECOVID-19 UNIT ATNEBRASKA MEDICINE."IF YOU AREN'TFEELING GOOD,YOU'RE EXHAUSTED,YOU HAVE A LITTLEPRESSURE IN YOURCHEST OR YOUR HEAD- ISOLATE YOURSELFAND THEN GET HELPWHEN IT'S TIME." ?CHENELLETHOMPSON, A 48-YEAR-OLD BELLEVUERESIDENT, SAYSTHERE IS A RANGE OFODD AND TRICKYSYMPTOMS WITHCOVID-19 ?

?

SHEEXPERIENCINGFATIGUE, SINUSPRESSURE, LOSS OFSMELL AND TASTE ANDSHORTNESS OFBREATHE.?

?

"WHENYOU CAN'T BREATHE,THAT'S A BAD FEELINGAND THEN I THINK THEOTHER FEAR THAT IHAVE IS LONG TERMLUNG DAMAGEBECAUSE THEY DON'TREALLY KNOW, BUT IHAVE FAITH IN GODAND I'M NOT GOING TOWORRY ABOUT IT."?

?THOMPSON NOTEDTHAT SHE ALSO FELTACHEY - SHEDESCRIBED IT AS IFHER ENTIRE BODYWAS BRUISED.?

?

"THEY WEREAFRAID I WOULD NEEDTO BE ASSISTED ORINTUBATED ..."?

?AFTER SELFISOLATING FOR A FEWDAYS, THOMPSONKNEW SHE HAD TO GOTO THE HOSPITAL - ?

?FOR THE LAST FOURDAYS, SHE'S BEEN INTHE CORONAVIRUSUNIT AT NEBRASKAMEDICINE.?

?

"RIGHTNOW - IS IT HARD FORYOU TO BREATHE...?

?I'M DOING SO MUCHBETTER, BUT I DOHAVE SOMESTRUGGLINGBREATHING - I'M SUREGOD WILL CONTINUETO HEAL ME...AND THAT'S GOING TOGO AWAY SOON."?

?ON TOP OF COVID-19,THOMPSON ISBATTLING OF ABACTERIAL PNEMONIA.?

?

ALL IN ALL - SHE'STAKING THIS DAY BYDAY AND SIMPLYWANTS PEOPLE TONOT BE IN DENIAL OFTHIS PANDEMIC ANDTO SIMPLY BE A GOODNEIGHBOR...?

?

"EVEN THOUGHFOR YOU PERHAPS,IT'S NOT A THREATAND NEVER WOULDBE, AND EVEN TOYOUR CHILDREN ORYOUR SPOUSE ORANYTHING...THERE ARE PEOPLEOUT THERE WHO IT'SREAL AND IT'S VERYSCARY."?AFTER OURINTERVIEW, SHE TOLDME -QUOTE-"PRACTICE YOURLOVE FOR FELLOWMAN." MEANING IF YOUDON'T LIKE THE IDEAOF SOCIALDISTANCING, DO ITFOR OTHERS.SHE BELEIVES SHE ISON THE MENDS - ANDIS EXCITED TO GETOUT OF THE HOSPITALSOON, HOPEFULLY!UNEMPLOYMENT