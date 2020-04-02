'Tiger King' Star Joe Exotic Reportedly In Coronavirus Quarantine In Fort Worth Prison 7 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:30s - Published 'Tiger King' Star Joe Exotic Reportedly In Coronavirus Quarantine In Fort Worth Prison He's been convicted of more than a dozen counts of animal cruelty and for conspiring to kill a woman, but Joe Maldonado-Passage, the man now famously known as Joe Exotic, is reportedly among the inmates being quarantined for the COVID-19 virus in a Fort Worth prison. Katie Johnston reports. 0

