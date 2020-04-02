Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'Tiger King' Star Joe Exotic Reportedly In Coronavirus Quarantine In Fort Worth Prison

'Tiger King' Star Joe Exotic Reportedly In Coronavirus Quarantine In Fort Worth Prison

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:30s - Published < > Embed
'Tiger King' Star Joe Exotic Reportedly In Coronavirus Quarantine In Fort Worth Prison

'Tiger King' Star Joe Exotic Reportedly In Coronavirus Quarantine In Fort Worth Prison

He's been convicted of more than a dozen counts of animal cruelty and for conspiring to kill a woman, but Joe Maldonado-Passage, the man now famously known as Joe Exotic, is reportedly among the inmates being quarantined for the COVID-19 virus in a Fort Worth prison.

Katie Johnston reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.