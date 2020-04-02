Global  

Report: Trump's Net Worth Drops $1 Billion Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Report: Trump's Net Worth Drops $1 Billion Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Report: Trump's Net Worth Drops $1 Billion Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

President Trump's net worth has reportedly dropped by an estimated $1 billion amid the coronavirus crisis.

