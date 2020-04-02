Heathrow terminal virtually empty amid outbreak

Video obtained by Reuters showed the deserted check-in hall at what is normally Europe's busiest airport.

This came as British Airways said on Thursday it has struck a deal with its unions to suspend more than 30,000 cabin crew and ground staff in one of the airline industry's most dramatic moves yet to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

With global travel in turmoil as the virus takes hold around the world, BA's owner, IAG, said it would also cut capacity by 90% in April and May, and scrap its dividend, in a desperate bid to survive the worst crisis in its history.