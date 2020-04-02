Dharavi: 2nd Covid-19 case reported within 24 hrs in Asia's largest slum

Within 24 hours, second case of Coronavirus infection has been discovered in Mumbai's Dharavi.

The latest patient is a 52-year-old sanitation worker who lives in Worli, but was assigned to adjacent Dharavi.

A day earlier, Dharavi's first Covid-19 patient died at a hospital.

He had comorbidity issues.

The residential building of the first patient, who lived in a slum rehabilitation colony, has been sealed.

Dharavi, which is Asia's biggest slum, is home to over one million people who live in extremely cramped quarters.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra, which is India's worst-affected state due to Covid-19, has reported over 335 cases of the disease so far.