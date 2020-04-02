Global  

Watch: Pune startup developing low-cost, portable ventilators amid pandemic

A Pune based startup, NOCCA Robotics has been developing portable, low cost ventilators.

The co-founder of the company claims that the ventilators developed by them are portable, can track a person's health and also function on battery.

He added that the ventilator would cost around Rupees 50,000 and would be very useful in tier 3 cities.

