Holland America Passengers Still At Sea At Least 2 More Nights 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:33s - Published Holland America Passengers Still At Sea At Least 2 More Nights LUIS ACOSTA/AFP via Getty Images Passengers onboard Holland America's MS Rotterdam cruise ship are set to undergo health checks and processing by United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement today, according to a letter that was sent to healthy Rotterdam passengers on Tuesday. The guests will not get to leave the ship Tuesday, according to the letter, which was viewed by Business Insider. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this miami6 RT : (@CBSMiami)UPDATE: Broward Health Medical Center's CEO confirms critically ill Holland America passengers were… https://t.co/uKzEEDBGVQ 5 hours ago Jason Calvert RT @CBSMiami: UPDATE: Broward Health Medical Center's CEO confirms critically ill Holland America passengers were transferred from the one… 9 hours ago CBS4 Miami UPDATE: Broward Health Medical Center's CEO confirms critically ill Holland America passengers were transferred fro… https://t.co/Yvd5QxY5HV 10 hours ago MamaBear Why the***are we taking a risk when they knew***right well that cruise ships were breeding grounds and still… https://t.co/NavFUVxoIY 12 hours ago 🇨🇦L. Faraday #Liberal #Atheist RT @CBCNews: Although Panama allowed the Zaandam to pass through the Panama Canal, passengers still don't know for certain where the cruise… 13 hours ago Georgianna Rivera Those poor passengers stranded on 2 Holland America ships were owned by Carnival cruise lines owned by......... L… https://t.co/T93T36ameM 14 hours ago Randy a.k.a. Darleen RT @850WFTL: Holland America said about 45 guests who still show symptoms of mild illness, and are not yet ready to travel, will continue t… 16 hours ago 850 WFTL Holland America said about 45 guests who still show symptoms of mild illness, and are not yet ready to travel, will… https://t.co/4dPJSeY8jc 16 hours ago