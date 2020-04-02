Global  

Holland America Passengers Still At Sea At Least 2 More Nights

LUIS ACOSTA/AFP via Getty Images Passengers onboard Holland America's MS Rotterdam cruise ship are set to undergo health checks and processing by United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement today, according to a letter that was sent to healthy Rotterdam passengers on Tuesday.

The guests will not get to leave the ship Tuesday, according to the letter, which was viewed by Business Insider.

