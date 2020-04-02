Ryan Reynolds answers fan's request for a shoutout with informative tweet

On Wednesday, April 1, Twitter user Hailey Ragon started an online campaign to get Ryan Reynolds to tweet at her.

“Day one of tweeting until Ryan Reynolds answers,” her first tweet, which was sent out at 10:48 a.m., said.

Though Ragon only has a little over 500 followers, that tweet currently has more than 1,000 retweets and 56,000 likes.

Naturally, Ragon expected that it would take weeks or months for Reynolds to respond (if he ever even decided to).

What she never anticipated is that the “Deadpool” star would reply in literal minutes.

At 10:51 a.m.

— just three minutes after Ragon’s tweet was sent out — Reynolds responded to the request for a shoutout.

Using it as an opportunity to inform the public on proper hygiene practices.

“Nailed it on minute 1,” he said.

“Congratulations and wash your hands".

Ragon was floored by Reynolds’ rapid response.

“Update: I’m crying,” she tweeted at 11:04 a.m