Chris Cuomo Says He Experienced Hallucinations & Chipped His Tooth Due to Coronavirus | THR News now < > Embed Video Credit: THR News - Duration: 01:16s - Published Chris Cuomo Says He Experienced Hallucinations & Chipped His Tooth Due to Coronavirus | THR News Chris Cuomo updated viewers about his COVID-19 symptoms during Wednesday's episode of Cuomo Prime Time. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this CDG RT @BoSnerdley: Chris Cuomo Says He Chipped a Tooth, Experienced Hallucinations From COVID-19 https://t.co/9hSdyrIbF3 via @thr 2 minutes ago annie Laing RT @ETCanada: #ChrisCuomo is opening up about the serious symptoms he’s experienced after testing positive for the coronavirus https://t.co… 58 minutes ago ET Canada #ChrisCuomo is opening up about the serious symptoms he’s experienced after testing positive for the coronavirus https://t.co/Mjz0lu4SJl 1 hour ago