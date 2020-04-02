Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > DNC delayed until August

DNC delayed until August

Video Credit: WISN - Duration: 00:33s - Published < > Embed
DNC delayed until August
The Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee will be delayed until August.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

DNC delayed until August

11:00 A.M.EDEN: BREAKING NEWS RIGHT NOW,THE DEMOCRATIC NATIONALCONVENTION IN MILWAUKEE HAS BEENDELAYED.IT WILL BE HELD THE WEEK OFAUGUST 17, AND THAT WILL GIVECONVENTION PLANNERS MORE TIME TODETERMINE HOW THE EVENT SHOULDBE HELD AMID THE CORONAVIRUSPANDEMIC.THE OPTIONS INCLUDE ADJUSTINGTHE CROWD SIZE AND SCHEDULE.THIS MOVES COMES AFTER FORMERVICE PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN SAIDTHIS WEEK HE DOUBTED




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.