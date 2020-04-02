Quarantinehair Part 2

Global  

Part 2- Hair care tips to get you through this time of staying home.
((adlib wrap)) if you're just joining us, we are helping you keep your hair in check...while salons are closed.

Don't do anything drastic, or you'll end up contributing to the viral hashtag "quarantine hair."

At the top of the hour, we met local, licensed cosmetologist hazel berry.

We left off with her starting a d-i-y hair conditioning treatment with her daughter.

First, let's remind viewers of the before photo.

Hazel and jasmine are back.... what part of the process are you at now?

Looking ahead...what else can people do now while we wait for salons to eventually open back up?

Avoiding quarantine hair mistakes....with great advice from a local licensed cosmetologist.

Hazel, thank you.

