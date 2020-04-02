Lindsay Lohan Shares Snippet of New Single 'Back to Me' | Billboard News

... RT @idolator: She's back! @lindsaylohan returns with a motivational bop called "Back To Me": https://t.co/Nhq9qe69aP https://t.co/sGVXfgG4rm 5 hours ago

idolator She's back! @lindsaylohan returns with a motivational bop called "Back To Me": https://t.co/Nhq9qe69aP https://t.co/sGVXfgG4rm 5 hours ago

Eoin Delaney RT @idolator: And she's back! @lindsaylohan returns with inspirational bop "Back To Me": https://t.co/Nhq9qe69aP https://t.co/iZwjhPaxkd 9 hours ago

We Rep Talent EliXiR Media MIX Spotlights, Lindsay Lohan Returns With Comeback Single “Back To Me” https://t.co/zrA9onNteS 14 hours ago

Luis ® Rivera RT @idolator: Sounds like a bop! @lindsaylohan shares a snippet of comeback single "Back To Me": https://t.co/Nhq9qenK2n https://t.co/HKPPH… 15 hours ago

idolator And she's back! @lindsaylohan returns with inspirational bop "Back To Me": https://t.co/Nhq9qe69aP https://t.co/iZwjhPaxkd 16 hours ago

drew aqua blue RT @people: Lindsay Lohan Shares Snippet of Her New Song 'Back to Me' — Her First Single in 12 Years https://t.co/3qnIFqKbi2 18 hours ago