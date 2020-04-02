6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment last week

Much longer.- - the number of americans filing- for unemployment- benefits nearly doubled last- week.

- a total of more than- six-point-six million people- filed for - unemployment last week.

- that's way worse than analysts- expected.

- and it shatters last week's - record three-point-three- million claims. - the record claims come as - businesses across the - country have had to close their- doors after states- have attempted to mitigate the- coronavirus outbreak.

- around 10 million people have - filed for unemployment- benefits in the last two weeks.- to put it in perspective, prior- to the last two weeks, the- highest week for claims was 695- thousand in 1982.

- the great recession high claims- - - - for unemployment was- 665-thousand in march of 2009.- -