Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Georgia Imposes Stay-At-Home Order

Georgia Imposes Stay-At-Home Order

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 02:21s - Published < > Embed
Georgia Imposes Stay-At-Home Order

Georgia Imposes Stay-At-Home Order

Georgia Gov.

Brian Kemp Wednesday night issued a stay-at-home order after weeks of expressing skepticism and admitting a lack of basic knowledge about the coronavirus spread.

Rep.

Jody Hice, R-GA defended the governor’s actions, saying the state’s largely rural population has made a blanket order difficult.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Ronnie25476223

Ronnie a month late,***for brains --> COVID in Georgia: Governor says stay home amid dire projections… https://t.co/PjrbqApcMA 5 hours ago

OldTownWally

David Shonerd RT @PoliticsReid: The governors of Mississippi, Georgia and Florida have finally issued stay-at-home orders. https://t.co/sGMWPNNduj https:… 5 hours ago

PoliticsReid

Reid Wilson The governors of Mississippi, Georgia and Florida have finally issued stay-at-home orders. https://t.co/sGMWPNNduj… https://t.co/WI4HOJPxHD 7 hours ago

EricaLWilliams7

Dr. Erica L. Williams RT @MomentTeachable: Too little too late Kemp. COVID in Georgia: Governor says stay home amid dire projections https://t.co/g7e5PZj3X1 17 hours ago

MomentTeachable

Batman Hates Liars Too little too late Kemp. COVID in Georgia: Governor says stay home amid dire projections https://t.co/g7e5PZj3X1 18 hours ago

OttawaNewsToday

🌷Ottawa News Today RT @basementvegan: #COVID19 in #Georgia: Governor says stay home amid dire projections. #ShelterInPlaceGA #IgnoreTrump #StayHome https://t.… 19 hours ago

basementvegan

Neil 🇺🇸 Ⓥ #StayHome #COVID19 in #Georgia: Governor says stay home amid dire projections. #ShelterInPlaceGA #IgnoreTrump #StayHome https://t.co/VqJJ177ZaA 19 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.