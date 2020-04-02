To wear a mask or to not wear a mask?

With cameron derby."

Alicia dr jim shames with the jackson county health department joins us now, and the cdc is saying that as many as 25% of people with the virus could be asymptomatic.

Dr shames, thanks for joining us.

Can you please explain what that means?

Dr. shames well, that's a concerning, uh, uh, piece of evidence and we have other evidence from other sources.

For example, the, the, uh, cruise ship, that was.

A stationed, um, off the coast of, of the country had 18% of its individuals with no symptoms. the entire country of iceland was tested.

They had almost 50% of individuals who had no symptoms. and what that means is that people among us, unbeknownst to them.

Are transmitting the disease.

They may be perfectly good citizens.

They don't want to go out in public when they're sick.

They just don't know they're sick and they don't know that droplets coming out of their mouths when they talk or sing or sneeze and cough might be infecting others.

Alicia and is it common to have illnesses with a quarter of the infected not showing symptoms. dr. shames it's not unusual.

In fact, it's somewhat common that you can be highly infectious in the early part of a disease.

When you first start getting influenza, for example, you may be infectious to others, and by the time you realize that you need to stay home, you may have already passed the disease alonda others, i think it's.

Well, they're, they're polio would be an example of a disease that is fairly, um, infectious.

And yet the vast majority of people have no symptoms. so it's not unusual.

But, uh, we were hoping that this disease wouldn't present that way.

Alicia now you said today that we should reconsider our stance on using cloth masks.

Why should people consider using them now?

Dr. shames well, our, our initial assumption was that unless you had symptoms. you weren't passing the disease to others, so it made some sense to heal.

Everyone who had a cough or a fever or felt bad, either stay home or wear a mask.

If you have to go out now, we realize that a significant number of people could potentially pass the disease to others and and not know it.

So therefore, if you're going to be out interacting, interfacing with the public or wearing a mask might offer some additional protection in addition.

Yeah, go ahead.

No, continue.

Okay.

So in addition, it, it will discourage you from touching your face.

It's non-stigmatizing that when you can't point out somebody and say they must be sick cause they have a mask, uh, evidence from countries where they do a lot of masking like china and japan suggest that, uh, wearing a mask, uh, in public forum, um, a significant number of people does in fact keep the rate of infection down.

So i see.

Really very little downside and some potential benefits to it.

Okay.

Alicia the specific recommendation was a cloth mask.

Why is that good enough for people without symptoms versus the medical masks?

Dr. shames they may be, they may be equally efficient.

We just don't know that.

And i don't think we have time to wait for niosh to do its official testing on every single manufacturer claus mask to tell us whether or not there is effective.

In the meantime.

We do know the effectiveness of surgical masks that are mass produced, and those should be reserved for healthcare workers who are putting themselves in harm's way.

For the rest of us having a mask that certainly will be beneficial.

We just don't have the time to prove its full efficacy.

I think it's an inappropriate way to go.

Uh, and then you're not taking a valuable resource away from healthcare workers and others.

Okay.

Dr jim shames.

Thank you so much for joining us today.

You bet.

My pleasure.