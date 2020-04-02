Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > World War II Vet Celebrates Both His 104th Birthday And Recovery From Coronavirus

World War II Vet Celebrates Both His 104th Birthday And Recovery From Coronavirus

Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:37s - Published < > Embed
World War II Vet Celebrates Both His 104th Birthday And Recovery From Coronavirus

World War II Vet Celebrates Both His 104th Birthday And Recovery From Coronavirus

An Oregon man is celebrating both his 104th birthday *and* his recovery from COVID-19.

William “Bill” Lapschies was one of the first residents to test positive for the virus at Edward C.

Allworth Veterans’ Home in Lebanon.

Katie Johnston reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sayitnbereal

B RT @wjz: An Oregon man is celebrating both his 104th birthday *and* his recovery from COVID-19. https://t.co/ol2uRwZJd0 1 minute ago

redneckqueen96

meg 🐾🏒📸🤠🦌 RT @CBSDenver: ‘I Made It’: World War II Vet Celebrates Both His 104th Birthday And Recovery From Coronavirus https://t.co/Y4i20CiTSB https… 31 minutes ago

balcitaj

Joy Balcita-Pedicino RT @KDKA: 104-YEAR-OLD SURVIVOR: This man from Oregon celebrated his 104th birthday on Wednesday. Doctors also just said he’s recovered fro… 41 minutes ago

indynewsmedia

Indy News ‘I Made It’: World War II Vet Celebrates Both His 104th Birthday And Recovery From Coronavirus https://t.co/gHuqrNO6HH 42 minutes ago

wjz

WJZ | CBS Baltimore An Oregon man is celebrating both his 104th birthday *and* his recovery from COVID-19. https://t.co/ol2uRwZJd0 1 hour ago

Wolfgang29w

Matt Smith RT @CBSPhilly: 'I Made It': World War II Vet Celebrates Both His 104th Birthday And Recovery From Coronavirus https://t.co/I5BwyCyHDr 5 hours ago

motherrowdius

D'Anne Bonaparte RT @alexdatig: 'I Made It': World War II Vet Celebrates Both His 104th Birthday And Recovery From Coronavirus https://t.co/BvCfjCHLlm 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.