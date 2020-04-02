World War II Vet Celebrates Both His 104th Birthday And Recovery From Coronavirus 17 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:37s - Published World War II Vet Celebrates Both His 104th Birthday And Recovery From Coronavirus An Oregon man is celebrating both his 104th birthday *and* his recovery from COVID-19. William “Bill” Lapschies was one of the first residents to test positive for the virus at Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Lebanon. Katie Johnston reports. 0

