Boris Johnson joins second 'Clap for Carers'

A second 'Clap for Carers' event has taken place across the UK, as people show their appreciation for healthcare workers with a round of applause at 8pm.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is currently self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus and developing mild symptoms, joined in from Downing Street.

Report by Browna.

