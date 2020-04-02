Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Premier League footballers should take a pay cut - UK health secretary

Premier League footballers should take a pay cut - UK health secretary

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:43s - Published < > Embed
Premier League footballers should take a pay cut - UK health secretary

Premier League footballers should take a pay cut - UK health secretary

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has called on Premier League footballers to “take a pay cut” to play their part in the national effort to tackle the Covid-19 outbreak.

He was asked if footballers should take a pay cut where staff at clubs have been furloughed – asked to take a leave of absence – because no matches are being played.

He said: “I think that everybody needs to play their part in this national effort and that means Premier League footballers too.

“Given the sacrifices that many people are making, including some of my colleagues in the NHS who have made the ultimate sacrifice of going into work and have caught the disease and have sadly died, I think the first thing that Premier League footballers can do is make a contribution, take a pay cut and play their part.”

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SandraHalifax

SYH RT @thetimes: Premier League clubs who use the government’s furlough scheme for non-playing staff while not cutting footballers’ salaries s… 2 minutes ago

AnaTodo78510391

Ana Todorovic RT @BBCSport: Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said that Premier League footballers should "take a pay cut and play their part" to help ou… 2 minutes ago

RP_1965

Richard Puckey RT @TyMarshall_MEN: Matt Hancock couldn’t resist an open goal. I presume tomorrow he will suggest bankers, actors, TV stars and the Royal f… 2 minutes ago

LucidTalk

LucidTalk RT @YouGov: Premier League footballers should "take a pay cut and play their part", Matt Hancock has said. We found out earlier this week t… 2 minutes ago

CampusVibeke

Campus Vibe RT @GameYetu: Tottenham, Newcastle and Norwich have said they will use a government scheme to guarantee 80 per cent of salaries for staff u… 6 minutes ago

thetimes

The Times Premier League clubs who use the government’s furlough scheme for non-playing staff while not cutting footballers’… https://t.co/k7NyRz3Foj 7 minutes ago

DrSpock_Brexit

Dr.Spock Brexiteer RT @DrSpock_Brexit: Matt Hancock says Premier League stars should ‘take a pay cut’ These multimillionaire footballers SHOULD be taking a… 7 minutes ago

DrSpock_Brexit

Dr.Spock Brexiteer Matt Hancock says Premier League stars should ‘take a pay cut’ These multimillionaire footballers SHOULD be takin… https://t.co/fiqwBT1ibN 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.