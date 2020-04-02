City of Biloxi to host a virtual ‘First Friday’

- tomorrow, you can show your - support for local businesses- all from the comfort of your- home, with downtown - biloxi's virtual first friday!- starting at noon tomrrow, you - can search "first fridays - downtown biloxi" to join in on- all of the action.- this online event will feature- the shops and - curbside restaurants of downtow- biloxi, with links to - their online stores, and live - music from your favorite first- friday performers.- this event will also include- main streets "fabulous first- friday giveaways.

- - "those are the things that make- up our- community and give us some- color, some charicter, but- without us they go away they- dont have the big bank rolls- that some of these corporations- or chains do so it is - - - - important that we come out and- do what we can, well, not come- out, stay in, and - do what you can to support you- can do takeout right now, you - can buy records online- form the record store, you can- buy gift cards to just about- everywhere so those - little things really go a long- way for these guys" - - - - this event begins on faebook at- noon and will last all- day until the evening.- -