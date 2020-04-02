Global  

City of Biloxi to host a virtual 'First Friday'

City of Biloxi to host a virtual ‘First Friday’

City of Biloxi to host a virtual ‘First Friday’

Tomorrow you can show your support for local businesses all from the comfort of your own home with Downtown Biloxi’s ‘Virtual First Friday.’

City of Biloxi to host a virtual ‘First Friday’

- tomorrow, you can show your - support for local businesses- all from the comfort of your- home, with downtown - biloxi's virtual first friday!- starting at noon tomrrow, you - can search "first fridays - downtown biloxi" to join in on- all of the action.- this online event will feature- the shops and - curbside restaurants of downtow- biloxi, with links to - their online stores, and live - music from your favorite first- friday performers.- this event will also include- main streets "fabulous first- friday giveaways.

- - "those are the things that make- up our- community and give us some- color, some charicter, but- without us they go away they- dont have the big bank rolls- that some of these corporations- or chains do so it is - - - - important that we come out and- do what we can, well, not come- out, stay in, and - do what you can to support you- can do takeout right now, you - can buy records online- form the record store, you can- buy gift cards to just about- everywhere so those - little things really go a long- way for these guys" - - - - this event begins on faebook at- noon and will last all- day until the evening.- -




