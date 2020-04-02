Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Britain's Got Talent to return on April 11th

Britain's Got Talent to return on April 11th

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 00:57s - Published < > Embed
Britain's Got Talent to return on April 11th

Britain's Got Talent to return on April 11th

Britain's Got Talent to return on April 11th A tweet on the ITV Press Centre account confirmed fans of the show have just 10 days to wait until panellists Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon are judging talent on our screens again.

The message read: Last week, 'Britain's Got Talent' postponed its live shows in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

And Amanda later admitted it was "for the best".

ITV representatives previously claimed they were "working with production colleagues" to finalise plans for the next portion of the series.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.