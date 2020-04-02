Britain's Got Talent to return on April 11th A tweet on the ITV Press Centre account confirmed fans of the show have just 10 days to wait until panellists Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon are judging talent on our screens again.

The message read: Last week, 'Britain's Got Talent' postponed its live shows in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

And Amanda later admitted it was "for the best".

ITV representatives previously claimed they were "working with production colleagues" to finalise plans for the next portion of the series.