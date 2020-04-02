Montana Motorist Observes A Mountain Lion Having a Roadside Meal Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 00:59s - Published 1 week ago Montana Motorist Observes A Mountain Lion Having a Roadside Meal Occurred on March, 2020 / Montana, USA Info from Licensor: I captured this video last night driving home. It was about 5 miles outside of town. I saw a mountain lion eating a deer on the side of the road, then it drug the deer across the road into the woods. 0

