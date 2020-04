Video: Cold downpours, strong wind gusts through Friday morning now < > Embed Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 03:23s - Published Video: Cold downpours, strong wind gusts through Friday morning Some areas will see well over an inch of rain, while a wind advisory will be in effect along the coast until Friday night. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video: Cold downpours, strong wind gusts through Friday morning FASCINATING TO LOOK AT THE EYEOF THE STORM OFFSHORE.IT IS RETROGRADE.THESE BANDS OF RAIN THAT AREOFFSHO YOU HAVE A LIGHTER BANDAND A HEAVIER BAND.IT IS GOING THE OPPOSITEDIRECTION.THESE ARE COLD DOWNPOURS.I THINK IT WILL LET UP A LITTLEBIT AS WE HEAD TO THE AFTERNOON.EVENTUALLY LATE IN THE DAY ONSATURDAY WE MAY START TO CLEARWAY.SOME SPOTS COULD GET TWO INCHESOF RAIN.WHEN’S VERY STRONG TOMORROW.ESPECIALLY THE DAYTIME HOURS.EVENTUALLY ON SATURDAY THE WINDSWILL BACK OFF.TOMORROW MORNING, WE WILL GET ATWO TO THREE FOOT SEARCH --SURGE IN THE TIDE.PERHAPS SOME MODERATE FLOODINGIN NANTUCKET.WE ARE KEEPING A CLOSE EYE ONTHIS.MAY NOT GET SOME SUNSHINE UNTILLATE IN THE DAY.GETS A LITTLE UNSETTLED TOWARDTHE END OF NEXT WEEK





