Healthcare staff honoured with clapping from doorsteps and windows now < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:26s - Published Healthcare staff honoured with clapping from doorsteps and windows Members of the public have honoured frontline healthcare workers in the battle against Covid-19 by clapping from their windows and doorsteps during the nationwide lockdown. Boris Johnson and Nicola Sturgeon were among those who applauded from their official residences. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this CanadaGloves We're honoured to have an opportunity to do our part in supporting the hardworking healthcare staff at SouthLake Ho… https://t.co/7epER5hotq 4 hours ago Charlotte Serpa RT @CCSACanada: The entire CCSA staff extend a heartfelt thank you the many people who are working day and night to keep Canadians safe and… 7 hours ago CCSA The entire CCSA staff extend a heartfelt thank you the many people who are working day and night to keep Canadians… https://t.co/SpCSy1Ilpn 8 hours ago Aaron Wills staying at home Indeed, if you make outstanding contributions to society and working in an essential key career you should be honou… https://t.co/onfIKzXq1b 2 days ago