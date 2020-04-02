Global  

Healthcare staff honoured with clapping from doorsteps and windows

Healthcare staff honoured with clapping from doorsteps and windows

Healthcare staff honoured with clapping from doorsteps and windows

Members of the public have honoured frontline healthcare workers in the battle against Covid-19 by clapping from their windows and doorsteps during the nationwide lockdown.

Boris Johnson and Nicola Sturgeon were among those who applauded from their official residences.

