Monroe County sheriff takes precautions to combat coronavirus spread

The sheriff said jail workers are checking the temperatures of everyone who enters the detention center in Aberdeen.

Law enforcement officers have had to adjust the way they have done their jobs because of the coronavirus.

Wtva's evan hensley joins us live with what one sheriffs department is doing.

Here at the monroe county sheriffs office, sheriff kevin crook has been spending most of the day today putting together a plan for when the shelter in place order begins... crook shared with me how he is working to keep his deputies safe from the virus... the sheriff says the sheriffs department has been working the last few weeks to determine new ways to stay safe... he would like for his staff to wear things like masks and gloves but says those are in short supply right now... the big priority is keeping the jail clean to keep the virus out... not much has changed for deputies here in monroe county... but they are still playing everything safe... we have always practiced social distancing we have just been calling it a reactionary gap."

"here at the jail we have been taking the temperature to people before being brought into the jail.

Keeping things sprayed an disinfected.

Crook said they are taking this pandemic very seriously... they even took my temperature when i entered to make sure i was clear.... reporting live in aberdeen eh wtva 9 news with




