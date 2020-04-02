Global  

State attorney says DeSantis not closing church services will put lives at risk

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 02:03s - Published < > Embed
The safer-at-home order, signed Wednesday, supersedes any local order, including what services are deemed essential.The announcement comes after a local church caught national attention after their pastor held a large service despite Hillsborough County's social distancing order being in place.

