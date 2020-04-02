State attorney says DeSantis not closing church services will put lives at risk now < > Embed Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 02:03s - Published State attorney says DeSantis not closing church services will put lives at risk The safer-at-home order, signed Wednesday, supersedes any local order, including what services are deemed essential.The announcement comes after a local church caught national attention after their pastor held a large service despite Hillsborough County's social distancing order being in place. 0

Tweets about this Ryan Hughes RT @WFLAJustin: "I cannot fathom why @GovRonDeSantis is using his power to remove safeguards that were already in place," Hillsborough Co.… 1 hour ago Justin Schecker "I cannot fathom why @GovRonDeSantis is using his power to remove safeguards that were already in place," Hillsboro… https://t.co/7iibGHgqZn 1 hour ago Marja Martinez RT @ashleycdye: “This has created a lot of confusion,” Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren says. “For reasons I can’t fathom,… 1 hour ago